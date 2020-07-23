Sterling man arrested for alleged bomb threat to DCFS

STERLING, Ill. (WTVO) — Darrius Garcia, 30, was arrested Wednesday after police say he said he planned to detonate a bomb at the Department of Family Services.

Sterling Police say Garcia called the DCFS office, at 2607 Woodlawn Road, at 3:53 p.m. and said he was in the parking lot with a bomb, and was going to blow them up.

Police cordoned off the area but did not find Garcia or his vehicle. At 4:34 p.m., police received a call that Garcia was intoxicated, walking in the area of E. Lincolnway. Officers were able to take Garcia into custody without incident.

Police say the threat he made was over an ongoing DCFS investigation.

Garcia was charged with Disorderly Conduct.

