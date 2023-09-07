STERLING, Ill. (WTVO) — A Sterling man was arrested and charged with multiple felonies on Thursday.

Terry J. Greene, 43, has been charged with Burglary, Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, Theft Over $500, Domestic Battery-Subsequent Offense, Domestic Battery, Interfering with Reporting of Domestic Violence, Theft Under $500, Resisting or Obstructing a Peace Officer, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Theft of Mislaid Property, according to the Dixon Police Department.

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 800 block of Sproul Street around 5:56 a.m. Wednesday, the department said. Officers learned of an altercation between a woman and a man, who was later identified to be Greene.

Greene reportedly grabbed the woman by her fair and neck during the altercation. She tried to call 911, but Greene took her phone and prevented her from notifying police, according to the department. He fled the scene before police arrived.

Greene was wanted out of Lee County for Failure to Appear.

Greene was located in the 900 block of Washington Avenue the next day, fleeing on foot when approached by officers. He was taken into custody without incident after a short chase.

Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found on his person when he was searched, according to the department.

Officers learned during their investigation that he had reportedly burglarized a residence in the 900 block of Ann Avenue, stealing a bicycle and other items. He had also stolen another bicycle from a different residence upon fleeing the scene of the domestic disturbance the morning prior, the department said.

Greene is being held in the Lee County Jail.