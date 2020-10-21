Sterling man arrested for home invasion, domestic battery

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Sterling Police Department

STERLING, Ill. (WTVO) — 34-year-old Joshua Green was arrested Tuesday after police say he forced his way into a home and beat a family member.

According to Sterling Police, officers were called to the 300 block of 6th Avenue in reference to a domestic dispute. Green fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival, but he was located a short time later in the 1100 block of E. 5th Street.

Police say Green was arrested after a brief foot chase.

He was charged with Home Invasion, Criminal Trespass to a Residence, Domestic Battery, Unlawful Interference with Reporting of Domestic Violence, and Criminal Damage to Property.

Green was taken to the Whiteside County Jail.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories