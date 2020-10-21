Sterling man arrested for home invasion, domestic battery

STERLING, Ill. (WTVO) — 34-year-old Joshua Green was arrested Tuesday after police say he forced his way into a home and beat a family member.
According to Sterling Police, officers were called to the 300 block of 6th Avenue in reference to a domestic dispute. Green fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival, but he was located a short time later in the 1100 block of E. 5th Street.
Police say Green was arrested after a brief foot chase.
He was charged with Home Invasion, Criminal Trespass to a Residence, Domestic Battery, Unlawful Interference with Reporting of Domestic Violence, and Criminal Damage to Property.
Green was taken to the Whiteside County Jail.
MORE HEADLINES:
- From muted mics to topics chosen, here’s what you need to know about the final Trump-Biden debate
- Illinois Secretary of State says teen driver deaths are down 74% since 2007
- Rollercoaster Ride Continues, Storm Chances Arrive Overnight
- ‘Vote for Trump or else’: Voters receive threatening email
- Pope endorses civil union law for same-sex couples
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!