Sterling man arrested for home invasion, domestic battery

STERLING, Ill. (WTVO) — 34-year-old Joshua Green was arrested Tuesday after police say he forced his way into a home and beat a family member.

According to Sterling Police, officers were called to the 300 block of 6th Avenue in reference to a domestic dispute. Green fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival, but he was located a short time later in the 1100 block of E. 5th Street.

Police say Green was arrested after a brief foot chase.

He was charged with Home Invasion, Criminal Trespass to a Residence, Domestic Battery, Unlawful Interference with Reporting of Domestic Violence, and Criminal Damage to Property.

Green was taken to the Whiteside County Jail.

