STERLING, Ill. (WTVO) — Sterling Police say Troy Hernandez, 42, was arrested early Sunday after allegedly beating another man so severely he had to be hospitalized.

According to Sterling Police, officers were called to the 2400 block of West Lincolnway and found a 41-year-old victim suffering from facial fractures. He was taken to CGH Medical Center and later transferred to UW Health University Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin, for treatment.

Police said they learned that a fight had occurred between Hernandez and the victim.

Hernandez was arrested and charged with Aggravated Battery and held at the Whiteside County Jail.