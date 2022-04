STERLING, Ill. (WTVO) — Aurelio Mancera, 30, has been arrested on charges of predatory criminal sexual assault involving a minor under 13 years of age.

According to the Sterling Police Department, Mancera was wanted on a Whiteside County warrant for the charge.

Police began an investigation in June 2021.

He was arrested on Thursday, April 7th, 2022.

Mancera posted $10,000 bail and was released from jail, pending a court date on May 9th.