Sterling man injured in motorcycle crash

APPLE RIVER, Ill. (WTVO) — A 68-year-old Sterling man was injured Sunday in a motorcycle crash in Jo Daviess County.

According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff, James Franson was traveling eastbound on East Stagecoach Trail just west of North Hayes Road around 11:28 a.m. when he lost control of his vehicle negotiating a sharp corner.

Police say Franson’s 2004 Yamaha XVS1100 overturned. He was taken to Freeport Memorial Hospital, where his condition is unknown.

The crash is still under investigation, authorities said Monday.

