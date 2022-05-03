STERLING, Ill. (WTVO) — A Sterling man was sentenced to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections Tuesday for sexually assaulting a minor.

The Ogle County Sheriff’s Office and the Sterling Police Department investigated a sexual assault complaint made by a minor female victim in 2021. It happened at the Lake Ladonna camping grounds over Memorial Day weekend. The case was reviewed by the Ogle County State’s Attorney’s Office and charges were authorized.

Christopher J. Sprague, 47, was charged with Criminal Sexual Assault, a Class 1 felony with a sentencing range of 4-15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. The sentence is served at 85%.