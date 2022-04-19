STERLING, Ill. (WTVO) — Sterling Police have arrested Elias Cervantes, Jr., 19, of Franklin Grove, for an alleged home invasion, battery, and burglary that occurred on September 27th, 2021.

According to police, Cervantes forced his way into a residence in the 200 block of 12th Avenue and struck the occupant with a metal bludgeon.

Officers responded to the scene after hearing a report of “shots fired.”

Cervantes was arrested Tuesday and taken to the Whiteside County Jail. Police say other arrests in the crime are pending.