Sterling’s Midway Drive-In Theater to reopen May 22nd

STERLING, Ill. (WTVO) — Sterling’s Midway Drive-In Theater announced Monday that it will be open for business starting May 22nd.

According to a Facebook post, owner Mia Kerz said the theater would be showing summer classics in addition to first run movies.

“We will soon be announcing new policies and procedures to increase your peace of mind while you are at the Midway,” Kerz said.

Mia and Mike Kerz operate the Midway Drive-In and also run Chicago’s Flashback Weekend horror convention, and run all-night horrorthons twice a year at the drive-in.

