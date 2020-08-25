Stewart Square Eatery to close permanently this week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The pizza and sandwich eatery within Stewart Square in downtown Rockford is set to permanently close this month.
According to a notice posted on its website, Stewart Square Eatery will shut down for good on August 28th.
Staff said in a Facebook post that the closure was due to a downturn in patronage due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Cantina Taco, located within Stewart Square, will remain open.
