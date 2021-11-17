Still no verdict in Rittenhouse trial

KENOSHA, Wis. (WTVO) — Jurors were sent home for a second day, leaving the nation without a verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.

The jury asked the court several questions Wednesday, which included asking to review evidence videos of Rittenhouse shooting three men, two fatally.

The request prompted a discussion about how many times jurors would be allowed to watch the clips. The state argued that the jury should be able to view it as many times as they want, while the defense objected.

“I believe the jury should be able to watch them as they see fit,” said Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney James Kraus. “I do not see how videotapes of an incident could be overemphasized or looked at too much.”

“It’s clearly an open court, I think we all agree on that,” argued Rittenhouse’s Defense Attorney Corey Chirafisi. “It can be played once, not rewound and started and stopped.”

Meanwhile, Kenosha braced for possible violence following the verdict. Protesters on both sides are gathering outside the courthouse.

Rittenhouse could serve life in prison if convicted.