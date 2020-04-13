Stateline-area high schools announce tentative dates for graduation ceremonies

(WTVO) — Several local schools have announced several upcoming dates for graduation ceremonies, with the acknowledgement they could change as the coronavirus pandemic continues to evolve.

The School District of Beloit announced Monday that it will plan to celebrate graduation on June 6th.

“Please know that this could change as we receive additional and updated information from the Governor’s office and the Department of Public Instruction (DPI). We will keep you posted on any changes and we will communicate those changes with you,” the school said in a letter released to parents.

Stillman Valley announced several upcoming dates for graduation, in an effort to give families a chance to plan ahead if circumstances allow the ceremonies to go forward.

“To be clear, we will follow all CDC and other governmental agency guidelines in deciding whether to host large events,” the school said in a statement.

“Our current tentative dates are May 17th, June 7th, or July 19th,” the statement continued.

“No decision has been made surrounding 8th grade promotion dates at this time. In addition, we continue to explore re-scheduling other rite of passage events for our HS students at this time.”

MORE HEADLINES: