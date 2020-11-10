Stillman Valley High School goes remote for a week due to lack of teachers

STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — One Stateline high school is forced into remote e-learning due to a lack a teachers.

Administrators say too many faculty and staff are out due to COVID-19. Some are infection while others are in quarantine due to possible exposure.

Officials say they tried to bring in substitutes but couldn’t find enough.

No other Meridian schools are impacted. The district hopes to return to its hybrid model next week.

