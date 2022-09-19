FILE: Lightning strikes as a violent thunder storm approaches the area Aug. 16, 2004 in Ft. Myers, Florida. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — Students at Stillman Valley’s Highland Elementary School were shocked to have a day off on Monday after officials said a bolt of lightning struck and wreaked havoc with the building’s electrical systems.

Meridian School District Superintendent Dr. Caposey said the school’s air handler was struck by lightning or suffered a mechanical failure during a storm that moved through the area Sunday night.

The building, at 410 S Hickory Street, was “filled with an overwhelming smell of burnt electrical,” Caposey wrote in a letter to parents.

The school later determined there were no lingering safety issues, and custodial teams are working to clean surfaces contaminated by smoke.

School Principal Joe Mullikin said Monday he anticipated that the school would be back in session on Tuesday.