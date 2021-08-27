Stillman Valley school switches to remote learning due to COVID-19 outbreak

STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — Highland Elementary in Stillman Valley is switching to remote learning after 21 students have tested positive for COVID-19, with 60 quarantined this week.

Meridian School District Superintendent PJ Caposey said, “While this decision pains me to make, I am confident that we did absolutely everything we could (including testing approximately 50 Kindergarten and 1st grade students on Thursday) in an attempt to ensure safety and stay open for in-person instruction.

This decision was not entered into lightly. Our current data throughout the district is alarming. The data from Highland is particularly eye-opening to say the least. We have 21 confirmed and probable COVID positive cases among our students, and our data indicate that up to 60 students have been quarantined this week.”

In-person schooling will be put on an “adaptive pause” beginning Monday, August 30th until September 13th.

“There is high transmission throughout our district and region, not just at Highland, and the more that we can get this under control the less likely there is further disruption to the learning environment,” Caposey said.

The 7-day test positivity rate in the Meridian School District is 24%, according to the Ogle County Health Department.