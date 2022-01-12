Stillman Valley schools receive funding for new Chromebooks

A student listens to a live lecture on a laptop computer at home during a remote learning class in Princeton, Illinois, U.S., on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Illinois reported 1,337 new coronavirus cases Wednesday as the state’s positivity rate dropped below 4% for the first time in weeks. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images

STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — The Meridian School District 223 announced Wednesday that it had received a grant to purchase new Chromebook computers for students.

The $536,250 funding comes from the Emergency Connectivity Grand Funding from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), which is meant to make sure that students have the appropriate equipment needed for remote learning.

“This would not have been possible without the tireless effort of my team who are constantly trying to improve upon the technology we are able to offer our students and staff. These funds will allow us to further increase our high standards and continue our mission to strive for excellence,” said Director of Technology Nicolas Belmonte.