STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) – While many people vividly remember the events of 9/11, there is a whole generation two decades later that was not not alive at the time.

7th graders at Stillman Valley are learning about the lasting impacts of the attacks. Students visited the local fire department to see the piece of the Trade Tower steel on display.

Over the last few weeks, students wrote essays on lasting impacts on first responders, air travel, and society as a whole.