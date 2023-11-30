STOCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — A 16-year-old Stockton girl was hospitalized on Wednesday after her car veered off the roadway and into a ditch before striking a tree in rural Stockton.

The incident occurred on E. Townsend Road, just east of S. Stockton Road around 9:52 p.m., according to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was reportedly traveling westbound when her vehicle veered to the right and off the roadway. The vehicle proceeded through a fence before striking a tree on the north side of the roadway.

The teen was the sole occupant of the vehicle. She was transported to Freeport Memorial Hospital for her injuries.

She was also charged with failure to reduce speed/accident, according to police.