Stockton teens, 16 and 14, injured in rollover crash

STOCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Two teens were involved in a rollover crash on Sunday, according to authorities.

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff says the car was headed eastbound on E. Parker Road around 4:52 p.m. when the driver lost control of the vehicle on a gravel roadway, flinging into a small tree and then a fence, causing it to roll over.

The vehicle came to land on its tires, police say, approximately 150 feet from the fence, in a pasture.

Both occupants of the car, a 16-year-old and a 14-year-old, were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The 16-year-old driver was cited for Failure to Reduce Speed.

