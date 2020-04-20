Stockton teens, 16 and 14, injured in rollover crash

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
car crash generic_1516723938213.jpg.jpg

STOCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Two teens were involved in a rollover crash on Sunday, according to authorities.

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff says the car was headed eastbound on E. Parker Road around 4:52 p.m. when the driver lost control of the vehicle on a gravel roadway, flinging into a small tree and then a fence, causing it to roll over.

The vehicle came to land on its tires, police say, approximately 150 feet from the fence, in a pasture.

Both occupants of the car, a 16-year-old and a 14-year-old, were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The 16-year-old driver was cited for Failure to Reduce Speed.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories