Stockton teens accused of armed robbery

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — 19-year-old Matthew Love and a 17-year-old Stockton teen were arrested and charged with robbing a another teen at gunpoint on January 16th.

According to Freeport Police, Love and his co-defendant attempted to rob a minor at 12:53 a.m. During the crime, police say Love fired a handgun at the victim as the victim ran away.

Love was arrested on January 29th; the 17-year-old juvenile was arrested on January 28th. Both were charged with Armed Violence, Attempted Armed Robbery and Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm.

Love was taken to the Stephenson County Jail. The juvenile was charged and released to his parent’s custody.

