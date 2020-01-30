Stockton teens accused of armed robbery

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — 19-year-old Matthew Love and a 17-year-old Stockton teen were arrested and charged with robbing a another teen at gunpoint on January 16th.
According to Freeport Police, Love and his co-defendant attempted to rob a minor at 12:53 a.m. During the crime, police say Love fired a handgun at the victim as the victim ran away.
Love was arrested on January 29th; the 17-year-old juvenile was arrested on January 28th. Both were charged with Armed Violence, Attempted Armed Robbery and Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm.
Love was taken to the Stephenson County Jail. The juvenile was charged and released to his parent’s custody.
MORE HEADLINES:
- PHOTOS: J.Lo and Shakira dazzle in halftime show
- Tom Brady at Super Bowl: ‘I’m not going anywhere’
- Super Bowl Ads: Google brings viewers to tears
- Google commercial brings people to tears during Super Bowl
- Demi Lovato opens the Super Bowl with the National Anthem
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!