JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police are searching for suspects behind a weekend shooting on Lincoln Street.

Officers were summoned early Sunday morning to the scene and found a house that had been struck by multiple rounds of gunfire, police said.

Witnesses told police that the suspects were driving a gray, newer-model SUV.

Two hours later, police took a report of a stolen vehicle matching the same description. The SUV was later found abandoned by the Rock County Sheriff.

No descriptions of the suspects were given, and no injuries were reported in the shooting.