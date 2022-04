SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — South Beloit Police are asking for the public’s help to locate two suspects in a stolen car who have been involved in several liquor thefts.

According to police, the two suspects were accused of thefts on Saturday.

The car is a silver 2016 Hyundai Elantra with damage on both sides and a missing driver’s side hubcap.

Anyone with information on the suspects or the car’s whereabouts is asked to call South Beloit Police at (815) 389-3491.