Stolen handgun, Ecstasy recovered in Rockford Police traffic stop

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested two people allegedly carrying a handgun reported stolen in Lousiana, along with 390 Ecstasy pills.

According to police, officers tried to stop a car at S. Independence and Prospect on Sunday, but the car fled and was able to escape. Police say they found the car again last night in the 3000 block of N. Rockton Avenue. When the vehicle pulled into a driveway, officers closed in.

Authorities say the handgun found was reported stolen in Baton Rouge.

Ladonna Brown, 29, was charged with Armed Violence, Possession with Intent to Deliver, and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

Dalon Dickens, 26, was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Both were incarcerated at the Winnebago County Jail.