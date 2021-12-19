Stolen handgun recovered during DeKalb traffic stop

by: Denise Craig

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputies recovered a stolen handgun Saturday during a traffic stop.

Deputies pulled over a vehicle driven by Edwin Castillo, 18, of Calumet City, for reportedly speeding. During the stop, deputies located a loaded 9mm handgun that was later determined to be stolen.

Castillo was arrested and taken to the DeKalb County Jail where he is being held pending bond. He faces charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm without a FOID card and no valid driver’s license.

