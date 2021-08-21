Stolen vehicle involved in serious crash in Rock County

JANESVILLE, Wisc. (WTVO) — A stolen Yukon Denali was involved in a crash early Saturday morning that resulted in life-threatening injuries for a 22-year-old Janesville man, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Department.

The Janesville man was driving a Chevy Cruze westbound on W. Rockport Road when his vehicle was struck by the Denali driven by a 22-year-old Beloit man who had failed to stop at a stop sign on S. Hayner Road at the “T” intersection.

Both vehicles rolled over from the impact of the crash. The Janesville man was pinned in his vehicle. When emergency crews freed him, he was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. He remained hospitalized with life-threatening injuries as of 11 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators learned that the Denali had been stolen from the 1900 Block of S Hayner Rd

prior to the crash.

While no names have been released at this time, the sheriff’s department reported the driver of the Denali was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant. He was transported to the Rock County Jail after being treated and released from a nearby hospital.



