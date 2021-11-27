Stoll on State celebrates the start of the holidays

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Christmas seasons was in full swing Saturday in Downtown Rockford.

Residents lined E. State Street to watch floats, decked cars and larger than life helium balloons pass by. Stroll on State is a tradition for many families in the stateline.

Organizers said that after hours of work preparing for the day, the best part is watching the excitement on people’s faces as the parade goes by.

“It welcomes our entire community downtown and getting to celebrate the holiday season, and spending time with your friends and family,” said Dan Obert, Marketing & Communication Manager for the Rockford Area Convention And Visitors Bureau.

Three tress across the “Forest City” were lit after the parade, and fireworks were launched from the Jefferson Street Bridge.