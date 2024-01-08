ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Stone Eagle Tavern announced it would be closing in early February.

The business, at 6445 E State Street, announced the closure on Monday, saying that the owner of the property had declined to extend the restaurant’s lease, which expired on December 31st, 2023 after “15 ROBUST and THRIVING years.”

The restaurant said it expected to shut its doors for good “on or about” Saturday, February 3rd.

“It has been a pleasure and honor serving the many thoughtful and kind guests of this great town,” owner Jimmy Vitale wrote on Facebook.

Vitale imported stone eagle statues from around the world to adorn the facade of the building, which was opened at the site of Rockford’s former Cheddar’s in 2009.

Stone Eagle Tavern also hosted the menu of Vitale’s former restaurant, Jungle Jim’s Oyster Bar, which was at 1431 N. Main Street, which he opened in 1975. Vitale also opened the Cliffbreakers Event Center, at 700 W. Riverside Blvd, in 1993 and sold it in 2012.

A real estate listing for the property shows plans for a bank and a quick-service restaurant with a twin-drive-thru lane in place of the Stone Eagle.