Stop signs installed at E. State and Alpine in Rockford during traffic signal repair

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rockford says stop signs will be used to control traffic at the intersection of E. State and Alpine from 9 p.m. until Midnight Monday, while Public Works conducts emergency traffic signal repair.

