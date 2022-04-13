KIRKLAND, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Storm Chasers group is preparing other hopefuls ahead of the Midwest storm season.

The Kirkland Historical Society held a “Storm Chasing 101” presentation Wednesday night. The goal was to teach up-and-coming storm chasers about how to stay safe while out on the search.

One group member said that educating people is a balance between having fun and keeping out of danger.

“You know, a lot of people are just curious about storm chasing in general. They’re fascinated by people who drive up to these monster storms, whatever it may be, and get as close as possible for pictures,” said Luke Henderson of Illinois Storm Chasers. “We kind of explained why we like to do that and how you can do it safely as well…because it can be pretty dangerous if you don’t know what you’re doing.”

The group said that there are plenty of ways to volunteer with them and the National Weather Service. More information on Illinois Storm Chaser’s efforts can be found on their Facebook page.