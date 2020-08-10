Gallery: Storms cause widespread damage across stateline, thousands without power

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A line of strong thunderstorms knocked trees over and downed power lines across the stateline area Monday afternoon, leaving thousands without power.

As of 3:50 p.m., ComEd was reporting 16,756 outages in Winnebago; 8,383 in Ogle; 3,675 in Lee; 2,650 in DeKalb; 2,347 in Stephenson; and 575 in Boone.

Numerous roads have been closed as crews are working to clean up debris, including:

• 9th Street and Charles Street
• 18th Street and 7th Avenue
• E. State Street and Rockford Avenue
• Mulford Road and Springbrook Road
• London Avenue and E. State Street
• 18th Street and 7th Avenue
• 2800 block of Highcrest Road
• Kishwaukee Street between Brooke Road and Harrison Avenue
• Guilford Road east of Alpine to Roxbury

