ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A line of strong thunderstorms knocked trees over and downed power lines across the stateline area Monday afternoon, leaving thousands without power.
As of 3:50 p.m., ComEd was reporting 16,756 outages in Winnebago; 8,383 in Ogle; 3,675 in Lee; 2,650 in DeKalb; 2,347 in Stephenson; and 575 in Boone.
Numerous roads have been closed as crews are working to clean up debris, including:
• 9th Street and Charles Street
• 18th Street and 7th Avenue
• E. State Street and Rockford Avenue
• Mulford Road and Springbrook Road
• London Avenue and E. State Street
• 18th Street and 7th Avenue
• 2800 block of Highcrest Road
• Kishwaukee Street between Brooke Road and Harrison Avenue
• Guilford Road east of Alpine to Roxbury
MORE HEADLINES:
- Shooting at the White House; President Trump escorted from briefing by Secret Service
- Sheriff: Body found, possibly missing Jo Daviess woman
- LIVE: President Trump resumes briefing after being evacuated by Secret Service amid shooting outside White House
- Gallery: Storms cause widespread damage across stateline, thousands without power
- Man says he was discriminated against at casino for bringing a purse
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!