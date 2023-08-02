ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Investigators have determined that a stove top burner, left on and causing a pot to overheat, was to blame for a house fire on Custer Avenue this morning.

According to the Rockford Fire Department, firefighters responded to a call in the 2000 block of Custer around 10:19 a.m. and found light smoke coming from the house’s front door.

Smoke detectors had alerted the occupants of the fire and they, along with a dog and cat, were able to get out of the house.

The kitchen fire was quickly extinguished, but the residents are said to have been temporarily displaced.

Authorities estimated the damages at $25,000.