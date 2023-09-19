photographer take pictures Snapshot with camera. man hand holding with camera looking through lens.Concept for photographing articles Professionally

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Police in Ogle County say they have identified the man who caused an alert at local schools last week after he was seen taking photos with a telephoto lens.

Police warned parents last week that a man in a black Audi sedan was seen outside several local schools, including Creston and Kings Elementary Schools.

When Kings School Superintendent Matthew Lamb went out to talk to the man, he reportedly drove away.

The Ogle County Sheriff’s Department told the superintendent that the same car was seen at two other area schools the same morning.

Additional police officers were put on visible patrols near the schools, and children were warned to walk in groups and not alone and to report any suspicious behavior.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Sheriff Brian VanVickle said in a statement that an investigation “determined the subject was employed by a company to take photos of schools, restaurants and local amenities for real estate purposes throughout many communities in northern Illinois.”

VanVickle went on to say that the information had been verified and there were no additional concerns.