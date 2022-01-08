Stroll on State décor goes back in the box

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Christmas lights were strung across the “Forest City” for the season, but it was time for them to come down.

Volunteers were up early on Saturday morning to help “un-decorate” Downtown Rockford. Stroll on State organizers said that about 100 people showed up, and there was a lot of work to be done.

Helpers said that some of the hardest parts were detangling the lights on the Big Tree in Davis Park.

“It’s just the same as taking down your decorations at home for the holidays, except there is so much more that has to come down here,” said Julie Huber, Destination Development Operations Manager with the Rockford Area Convention And Visitors Bureau. “All the string lit trees, and the big trees have to have the ornaments taken down, the lights taken down. It takes an army to get it all taken down and get it ready to go for the rest of the winter season.”

Volunteers will begin preparing for 2022 Christmas celebrations in September.