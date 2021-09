ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – The hunt for the city of Rockford’s perfect Christmas Tree is underway. Stroll on State is actually looking for three tress.

Trees that are donated must be easily accessible. Stroll will take care of everything else.

All three will go on display in Downtown Rockford during the Christmas season. Submissions will be accepted until the perfect trees are found.

Trees that could be one of Rockford’s best can be submitted here.