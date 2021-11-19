‘Stroll on State’ needs volunteers to decorate downtown Rockford for Christmas

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Forest City is starting to look more festive by the day ahead of the Christmas season.

Volunteers began decorating the city’s Christmas Tree at Davis Park on Friday.

“We get to come down here and get to transform the city into, basically, a Christmas Wonderland,” said volunteer Melissa Cunningham.

From twinkling lights to wreaths and ornaments, volunteers are making sure downtown Rockford is ready for the Stroll on State celebration on November 27th.

Cunningham and fellow volunteer, Gwen Hayes, have been helping to get things ready for the last three weeks.

This year, there will not be just the one tree, but three 45-foot Christmas trees around the downtown area, with many decorations.

Dan Obert, with the Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (RACVB) says, while they’ve made progress, they’re still in need of more volunteers.

“There needs to be decorations brought out from storage and to put all along the route downtown, and so we thank the volunteers who have come, but we can certainly use more help,” he said.

Cunningham says volunteering is a great way to feel a part of a larger movement.

“We can come together, no matter what our opinions are, a lot of different things, we can come together and work together and make the city a great place, whether it’s over the holidays or any time of year,” she said.

The volunteers will be out again on Saturday. To get involved, visit this link.