Stroll on State offering kids virtual visits with Santa for free

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau is taking reservations for free virtual Santa visits this Christmas season.

Virtual Visits with Santa will take place between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. on December 6th, 13th and 20th.

Registration for a three minute timeslot will begin on Sunday, December 6th on strollonstate.com.

“Every year, visits with Santa are among the most popular activities at Stroll. Even though we were not able to have in-person visits, we wanted to do provide area kids this type of opportunity to connect with Santa and share their wishes with him,” said John Groh, RACVB president/CEO. “With a good mix of creativity and technology, this represents another way we’ve been able to remain together during a difficult year and create safe, at-home activities in honor of this year’s reimagined Stroll on State and Merry & Bright experiences.”

The Virtual Visits with Santa are presented in partnership with Luxe Productions and Butitta Brothers.

Stroll on State is celebrating the holiday virtually this year, with upcoming events such as:

• Dine and shop local throughout the region on Small Business Saturday throughout the Merry & Bright Season, which runs through December 24.

• Mail Letters to Santa from November 28-December 7 at one of the six mailbox locations throughout the region. Drop your letters off by December 7 to guarantee a response from Santa.

• Local businesses can participate in Stroll on State’s “Spread the Light,” a local business holiday decorations contest for community pride and cash prizes (three categories, $250 per category). In addition to the business community, residents are encouraged to decorate homes and neighborhoods as part of the City of Rockford’s “Winter Decorating Challenge” for a chance to win $250.

• Compete at your own leisure in the Dasher Dash At-Home 5K through December 24.

MORE HEADLINES: