“Stroll on State” returns to Downtown Rockford this Christmas

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Downtown Rockford’s annual holiday tradition will return at full scale this winter.

“Stroll on State” was mostly virtual last Christmas, but this holiday season, the event will be back in all it’s glory, which means that the city will need a Christmas tree, and a big one at that.

“Stroll on State” is looking for a 50-foot tree to be donated by someone in the region.

Organizers said that it feels great to be planning the event after some spirits were dimmed last year.

“We are hoping just to bring back the holiday spirit after last year’s experience of everybody being shut in,” said Julie Huber, the Operations Manager for Stroll on State. “So, we’re hoping this year everybody will be excited about getting out and enjoying the holidays again, and enjoying the community.”

“Stroll on State” is also looking for volunteers to pull off the event.