‘Stroll on State’ returns to Rockford in 2021 with new attractions

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Christmas celebration, “Stroll on State,” is set to return for it’s 9th annual event on November 27th from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

John Groh, president and CEO of the Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, said some new changes are in store this year, including an expanded footprint downtown, new partnerships with the Chicago Blackhawks and IceHogs, and the Rockford Park District.

Visitors can look forward to skating on the new ice rink at the BMO Harris Bank Center, three tree lighting ceremonies, Santa appearances, and more.

“We’re excited to have a traditional in-person Stroll on State event planned for this year. It is one of my favorite events because it is a powerful example of the welcoming nature of Rockford, as we unite for an entertaining and enjoyable kickoff to the holiday season,” said Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara.

Groh says the RACVB is looking forward to hosting the event again after it was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns.

“The whole idea of Stroll on State came as a result of thinking about the community coming together, from north side, east side, south and the west side, in a moment of unity, a visual picture of people coming together, and that’s how stroll of state came about,” Groh said at a press conference.

“Stroll on State” will begin November 27th at noon with the “Dasher Dash” run.