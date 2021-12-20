Stroll on State returns with big numbers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A return to a in-person Stroll on State brought out tens of thousands of participants.

According to the Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, RACVB, 62,250 people took to Downton Rockford to join in the festivities. 10,000 of those people came from out of town.

Stroll on State was spread out more than ever this year, expanding into Davis Park for the first time. Nearly 50 food and retail vendors took part, and more than 3,000 volunteers made the day possible.

The RACVB is looking for feedback to improve next year’s event.