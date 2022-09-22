ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Children’s Autism Therapy Group is opening a second Rockford clinic to meet demand, the organization said Thursday.

The group Caravel said “strong local demand” for therapy services for young children with autism is what spurred on the decision to open a new clinic at 4940 E. State Street.

Caravel opened its first clinic in Rockford in 2020.

The organization says autism specialists work one-on-one with the children to help them develop new skills, create connections, and build confidence to function in society.

“Children with autism deserve to have a great life and I feel that behavioral analysis is a service [so] that our kids can grow in a world that wasn’t designed for them,” said clinic director, Katie Check. “We really break down skills for them to learn social skills, behave appropriately, and daily living skills that may come challenging for them.”

The new clinic is on E. State near Rockford University.