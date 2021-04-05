Strong Neighborhood House opens in Machesney Park

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A local home opened by several Winnebago County organizations aims to strengthen the bond between police and the community.

Monday was the ‘soft opening’ for the new Strong Neighborhood House. It was in partnership with the United Way of Rock River Valley, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, Loves Park Police, and the Boys & Girls Club of Rockford.

Construction on the project began last July.

The building is located on Marie Avenue in Machesney Park. Project organizers say the opening included an opportunity for community members to learn about services and programs the house provides. Some of that involved help enrolling at Rock Valley College.

“Being able to serve two communities in one location, it’s huge,” said Antonio Ramirez Jr., the director of community and member engagement for the Boys and Girls Club of Rockford.

“This is an area that I believe is underserved as well when it comes to resources, and being able to reach families, you know, this home is going to be very key in helping those families.”

This is the third Strong Neighborhood House in Winnebago County. The other two are in Rockford.