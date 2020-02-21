Student artworks to be put on display at Rockford Art Museum

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s youngest artists will put their works on display at the Rockford Art Museum’s 79th annual Young Artists Show.

The walls of the Rockford Art Museum, located at 711 N Main Street, will be covered with works from stateline area students beginning Sunday, March 15th.

Of the 900 submitted artworks, judges chose 143 to fill the Young Artists Show.

One hundred twenty nine high school students from 16 local schools created paintings, prints, sculptures and more.

