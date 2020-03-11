Student in custody for alleged hoax threat at Beloit high school

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Google Maps

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Memorial High School was placed on lockdown this afternoon after officials say a student reported a threat that was later determined to be a hoax.

As of 12:30 p.m., Beloit Police said a juvenile had been taken into custody.

There is no active threat against the school, and police continue to investigate.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Made in the Stateline

More Made in the Stateline

Education Matters

More Education Matters

Behind the Badge

More Behind the Badge

Stateline Strong

More Stateline Strong

Trending Stories