Student in custody for alleged hoax threat at Beloit high school

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Memorial High School was placed on lockdown this afternoon after officials say a student reported a threat that was later determined to be a hoax.

As of 12:30 p.m., Beloit Police said a juvenile had been taken into custody.

There is no active threat against the school, and police continue to investigate.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

