ROCHELLE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Ogle County Sheriff says a student has been hospitalized with serious injuries after a stabbing at Rochelle Township High School on Monday.

Police said officers and an ambulance were called to the school around 9:24 a.m. and the school was placed on lockdown.

Authorities said two 17-year-old boys were in a fight and one received “significant injuries” and was flown to a hospital for emergency treatment.

The incident is under investigation, police said, and no charges have yet been announced.

Students were dismissed for the remainder of the day.