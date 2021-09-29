Students in custody, police officer hurt after fight at Beloit Memorial High School

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Several students were taken into custody Wednesday morning after police were called to Beloit Memorial High School for a fight.

According to the Beloit Police Department, officers were called to address a disturbance near the cafeteria, and said additional students started fighting in the area.

One officer was injured trying to take a student into custody and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The school was placed on lockdown for a period of time. Police said not weapons were involved.

No further details were available.

