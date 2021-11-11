Students share personal letters with Vietnam vets at Rockford’s LZ Peace Memorial

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The LZ Peace Memorial in Rockford, located within the Midway Village Museum grounds, hosted veterans from all branches of the military for a Veterans Day service today.

The LZ Peace Memorial contains 75 names of Winnebago County servicemembers who died in Vietnam.

On top of the memorial wall sits a Huey helicopter which also served in the war.

Students from Spectrum School attended today’s event and shared artwork and personal letters with the veterans.

The Vietnam Veterans Honor Society helped bring the LZ Peace Memorial to reality on Memorial Day 2005.