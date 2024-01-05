ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A report from the Fraternal Order of Police showed more officers were shot in the line of duty in 2023 than in the past five years.

“So every day they are going to a call they don’t know whats going to happen, could be shooting or domestic which is very dangerous,” said Brad Lindmark the president of the Greg Lindmark Foundation aimed at helping first responders.

In the US 378 Law Enforcement officers were shot while in the line of duty in 2023. That number is almost 15 percent higher than in 2022. The total is 100 more officers shot than in 2018. That number has risen almost every year for the past five years.

“So obviously when you’re being shot at and most of us will never encounter that and none of us should have to. But that’s not the case, especially as crime rates rise here in the area and in the state,” Lindmark said.

The Greg Linmark Foundation started in honor of Brad’s brother, a former Rockford police chief deputy who took his own life in 2015. The foundation has worked with a few wounded officers through their recovery journey.

“In the past, we have provided confidential counseling to officers,” Lindmark said. “We know of a couple of them, which is a couple too many that have been shot. And we provided financial aid to them to help them in the short term and get some money to them right away to help with costs.”

The number of officers killed in the line of duty is at its lowest total in more than five years. 46 officers lost their lives in 2023. These stats didn’t involve officers struck by something other than gunfire. Whether an officer is the one wounded or not Lindmark says these numbers take a toll on all law enforcement.

“Coworkers being shot at, possibly killed, injured. That’s huge. And they can’t really go home to their spouses or significant girls and say boy, I was shot at today,” Lindmark says. “They have no one to hold that inside. They don’t want to worry their significant other and put stress on them. That’s just the mentality. It doesn’t help with the mental part of it. When you take mental health, part of it, when you can’t get that out in the open.”

