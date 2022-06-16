SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — For the first time, the State of Illinois is looking at the impact of gambling.

The Department of Human Services released its assessment on Thursday.

According to the report, 68% of adults in the state have gambled in the last year, with the Illinois Lottery being the most popular form.

Video gaming and sports betting are growing quickly.

The assessment also found nearly 4% of Illinoisians are considered to have a gambling problem, accounting for about 383,000 people. An additional 761,000 people are at risk for developing the problem, the study said.

The 2023 Illinois budget has set aside $10 million for gambling treatment centers.

If you or someone you know is experiencing problems with gambling, contact the State’s Gambling Helpline weknowthefeeling.org. Call: 1-800-GAMBLER, or text: “ILGamb” to 53342.