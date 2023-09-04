ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Everyone thinks their hometown is home to the worst drivers, but according to a new statistical analysis by Consumer Affairs, Rockford really does have some of the worst in the nation.

The 2023 study analyzed data from the U.S. Department of Transportation including: the number of fatal crashes; the number of fatalities caused by bad drivers; the number of fatalities due to driving under the influence; and the prevalence of speeding in fatal accidents.

The authors of the study calculated a “crash score” to rank the cities with the worst drivers.

Rockford drivers came in as the 11th worst in America.

Drivers in Memphis, Tennessee ranked as the outright worst, with 1% of all fatal car crashes in the country happening in the city. Several other Tennessee cities, such as Knoxville, Clarksville, Chattanooga and Nashville ranked in the Top 60.

Baton Rouge, Louisiana came in at number 2, with twice the rate of fatal crashes and road fatalities than New Orleans.

Albuquerque, New Mexico ranked third; Macon, Georgia ranked fourth; St. Louis, Missouri ranked fifth.

Drivers in Cleveland, Ohio, Detroit, Michigan, Victorville, California, Hepseria, California, and Pueblo, Colorado filled out the Top 10 worst, with Rockford clocking in at number 11.

Conversely, drivers in Green Bay, Wisconsin ranked as the safest in the country.