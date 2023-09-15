CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A new study finds that workers’ pay isn’t keeping up with inflation in Illinois.

Crain’s Chicago Business reported that the average median household income in Illinois comes out to just over $76,000 a year, but Illinois consumers have had to pay more for food, fuel, and other necessities.

The average income actually fell by 1.6%, after that was factored in.

Unions say the wage gap is helping drive their push for bigger pay increases, to help workers keep up with rising costs.